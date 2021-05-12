Evercore ISI Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Underperform

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ HA opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.