EveriToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,117.22 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $207,117.22 and $3,927.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

