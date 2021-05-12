Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

