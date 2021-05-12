Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Exagen stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 1,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $167.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

