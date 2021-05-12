Exane Derivatives Acquires New Shares in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.05% of Kaleido Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

