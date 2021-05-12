Exane Derivatives Has $215,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $362.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

