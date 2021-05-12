Exane Derivatives Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Stryker were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.