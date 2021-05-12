Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders have sold 527,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,279,977 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

