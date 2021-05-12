Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.06% of Centrus Energy worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,176,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $196,094.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,397. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

