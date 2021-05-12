Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

