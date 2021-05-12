Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 203.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

