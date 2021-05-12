Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.