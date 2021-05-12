Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,381.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $746.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,599.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

