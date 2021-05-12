Exeedme Price Down 12% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $651,919.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

