Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. 203,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.