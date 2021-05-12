EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $290.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 81,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.