Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.41.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.00. 16,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

