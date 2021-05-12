Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $179.00 at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

EXPE traded down $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. 156,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 317.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

