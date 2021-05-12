EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

