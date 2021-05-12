EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 392,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $364.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

