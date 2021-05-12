Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $93,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.67. 485,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $849.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.