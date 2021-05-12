Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $479.69

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $479.69 and last traded at $476.18, with a volume of 9507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $473.57.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.27 and a 200-day moving average of $382.78.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

