Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.58 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.81. Fangdd Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

