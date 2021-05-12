Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 159,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.