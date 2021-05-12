Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 35,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,826. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

