Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) were down 7.6% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $60.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $42.69 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 130,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,017,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.
FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
