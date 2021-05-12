Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) were down 7.6% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $60.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $42.69 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 130,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,017,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

