Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.72 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,741. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.