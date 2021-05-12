Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.78.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

FATE stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

