FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran Sells 13,425 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDX opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.