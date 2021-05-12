FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran Sells 13,425 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:FDX opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
