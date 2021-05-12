Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) versus Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Head to Head Analysis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.99%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 140.53%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -9.48

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

