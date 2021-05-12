Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ferro has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

