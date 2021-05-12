Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FQVTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

