Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Plans GBX 2.17 Dividend

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:FSV opened at GBX 290.77 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £878.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.81 ($3.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.76.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
