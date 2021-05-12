Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Plans GBX 2.17 Dividend

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FSV opened at GBX 290.77 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £878.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.81 ($3.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.76.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

