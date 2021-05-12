Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

NYSE:SHW opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $176.06 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

