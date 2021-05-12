Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 2,040 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,331. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

