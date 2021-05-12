Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

