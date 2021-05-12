Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 470,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 69.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,261,000 after buying an additional 127,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

