Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

