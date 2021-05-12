Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

