Financial Comparison: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) & China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -770.75% -379.14% -201.75% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

BIO-key International has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIO-key International and China Crescent Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIO-key International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.76%. Given BIO-key International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and China Crescent Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.27 million 11.12 -$14.59 million N/A N/A China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Crescent Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Summary

BIO-key International beats China Crescent Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

China Crescent Enterprises Company Profile

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

