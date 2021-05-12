FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Up to $19.31

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $20.09. FireEye shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 35,467 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,806 shares of company stock worth $5,532,065. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

