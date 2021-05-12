First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FCNCA opened at $824.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $303.18 and a 12-month high of $901.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $848.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

