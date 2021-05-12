First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 4th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$19.90 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$10.16 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,500. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,343,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

