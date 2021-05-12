First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 4th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$19.90 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$10.16 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,500. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,343,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,602.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
