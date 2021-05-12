First Majestic Silver Corp. to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NYSE AG opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

