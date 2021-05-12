First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to $23.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s previous close.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of AG opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 435.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 348,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 283,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

