First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,275. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

