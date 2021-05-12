First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.18

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.18 and traded as high as $54.77. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 4,329 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

