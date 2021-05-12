FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

