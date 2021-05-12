FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of FirstEnergy worth $65,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

