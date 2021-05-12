FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

